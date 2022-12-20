From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has assured the people of Southern Kaduna of maximum security if voted into power in 2023.

He, however, said insecurity was not only a problem in Southern Kaduna, but a national phenomenon which would be addressed with urgency if he won the poll.

The presidential hopeful stated this during the 60th birthday anniversary of Apostle Emmanuel Kure, the Vision Pioneer of Throneroom (Trust) Ministry in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of the State.

The PDP flag-bearer said he was in Kaduna to celebrate Apostle Kure’s birthday and to also commiserate with the people of Southern Kaduna on the recent killings in the region by bandits.

“All the geopolitical zones have one security challenge in one form or the other, we have to look at the holistic approach to bring about peaceful coexistence among all inhabitants of this country. The people should expect restructuring of the police, creation of local police to supplement the Nigerian Police,” Atiku said.

The celebrant, in a speech, urged all present to hold hands and pray for the success of the 2023 general elections.

“Nigeria is still in the woods and there is need for us all to joins hand and ensure that the country did not break away. Our country is too precious to break away, let us not loose hope for God is going to speak during this elections.”

Apostle Kure said he never knew he would reach 60 years of age because of the many struggles he had to go through in Southern Kaduna, but acknowledged God’s grace helped him to survive.

Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Jonathan Asake congratulated Apostle Kure for attaining 60.

He prayed God to keep him for more years to continue with the spiritual direction he has been giving the people and the land.