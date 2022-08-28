From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Sunday evening arrived the ancient city of Kano ahead of the formal defection of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau to the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday.

Atiku, who arrived the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport , Kano, flew in straight from London to the state capital at about 4.00pm.

A party source told Daily Sun that his running mate, feanyi Okowa and the National Chairman of the PDP, Ayorchu Ayu, including some other party chieftains were being expected from Abuja as at press time.

Months ago, the former governor of the state fell apart with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party led by his long time rpolitical rval, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Shekarau and Kwankwaso eventually fell apart following disagremment over lopsidedness in the distribution of party tickets which clearly favoured Kwankwaso faction and supporters

It is generally believed that with ibrahim Shekarau and his support base in the kitty of the PDP, Atiku is guaranteed a 25 percent share of votes in the state in 2023