From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, yesterday, met in Abuja to discuss issues of mutual benefit to Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Abubakar, the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Laing, disclosed their meeting in separate tweets on their social media handles.

Abubakar said his meeting with the British envoy centred on the nation’s economy, education, security, electoral reforms and collaboration between both countries on issues of mutual benefit to Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“It was my pleasure hosting a delegation of the British High Commission in Nigeria led by the High Commissioner, H.E @CatrionaLaing1.

“We discussed a wide range of issues from economy to education, security, electoral reforms and improved collaboration between the UK and the Nigerian governments on finding lasting diplomatic common ground on issues that mutually benefit both countries,” Abubakar wrote.

Nigeria and the United Kingdom cooperate in various sectors, particularly in the area of education, security, trade and investment, among others.

In February, 2022, both countries made new commitments during the first ever UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership dialogue to boost work to tackle shared threats and keep both British and Nigerian people safe.

“It includes commitments to work together to improve civilian policing standards, protect human rights and recognise the important role of women in achieving sustainable peace,” the British Government stated on its website.

Laing expressed delight over the meeting with Abubakar.

“Good to meet the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar @atiku today. Interesting to hear his ideas on the economic, security and development priorities for #Nigeria ahead of #2023elections,” Laing wrote on her Twitter handle.