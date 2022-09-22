From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A former aide to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Oraye St Franklyn, has said that his former boss was defending the interest of Southern Nigeria, as the disagreement in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) continues to threaten the fortunes of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

St Franklyn noted that last Wednesday Wike and other PDP chieftains from the South and Middle Belt pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign council, citing the refusal of the PDP’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign and ensure equity in the party’s leadership.

Speaking on the issue confronting the party in Port Harcourt, St Franklyn said that Atiku Abubakar could not continue to undermine the South with his candidacy.

“Irrespective of his shortcomings, history will be kind to Governor Wike and all those defending the interest of Southern Nigeria. We say a big no to hegemony of whatever kind. Nigeria is made of North and South and power must rotate between the two,” he said.

The lawyer and a media consultant said that the former vice president has also smeared the interest of the South in the party.

According to him, the crisis witnessing in the PDP might work in favour of the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Peter Obi.

“Atiku cannot undermine the South with his candidacy and also go ahead to smear the interest of the South in the leadership of the Party. Thankfully, all these things are working together for Peter Obi and Nigeria’s good,” he said.