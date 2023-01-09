By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Campaign Council for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed allegations of fraud made against him by his former aide, Michael Achimugu.

Achimugu, who was appointed the media director for Atiku Support Organisation on September 5, 2021, and was also appointed as a member of his Presidential Election Technical Committee on September 1, 2021, had on Sunday, January 8, published a video on his YouTube channel of audio purported to be a phone conversation between him and Atiku, where the PDP candidate admitted to opening companies known as Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) during his time as VP.

Achimugu alleged that the former vice president opened SPVs which are also known as shell companies so that diverted funds would not be traced to him

However, a campaign spokesperson for the former VP, Dino Melaye, dismissed Achimugu’s allegations and accused him of working in cahoots with Bourdillion, which is where the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu resides.

“What sort of media aide is he? Where is his appointment letter? Let him tell us one publication he made on behalf of Atiku Abubakar. I don’t talk to these small ‘419 yahoo’ boys. He is only looking for attention after collecting money from Bourdillon. He should get out so we can focus on more serious matters,” Melaye said.

However, responding to Melaye’s comment, Achimugu posted copies of his 2021 appointment letter as Atikus media aide and said he will publish more evidence in days to come.