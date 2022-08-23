From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A legal practitioner and public analyst, Azubuike Ihemeje, has said the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, should not be trusted with the highest political office in the country.

The lawyer said Nigerians should pray fervently to stop the former vice-president from becoming the president of the country in 2023, saying that the swift deletion of his tweet after the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel by religious fanatics was indicting.

Speaking at an interactive session for good governance in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, Ihemeje stressed that some actions should never be forgotten easily.

He recalled that on May 12 some unimaginable tragedy happened in Nigeria which evoked some sort of national gloom and public outrage.

“A Christian student, Deborah Samuel, was gruesomely murdered by some barbaric, extremist terrorists. She was killed in broad daylight in Sokoto State,” Ihemeje said.

“What exactly did Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate do about that? He posted some mere condolence on social media. But, he quickly deleted it, ostensibly due to his religious affiliations.

“Atiku did not just delete the condolence post. He added extra by posting apologies to the fanatic supporters of the murderers. He even wrote the apology in the Hausa language, obviously the native language of those murderers.”

According to Ihemeje, the issue of the deleted tweet and the subsequent apology was unstable behaviours Nigerians must not forget.

He said the action of the former vice president was not necessarily out of political expediency, but religious affiliation, which is not healthy for the oneness of the country.

“He did not just retract his condemnation but also offered a heartfelt apology to those barbaric monsters.”