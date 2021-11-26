Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, commissioned a 4.4km Gombe – Maiduguri by-pass road in Bauchi State constructed by the Bauchi State Government.

Alhaji Abubakar, who commended Governor Bala Mohammed for the construction of the road and other developmental projects took a swipe at APC governors and the Federal Government over what he described as “underperformance.”

Atiku said the PDP governors were sensitive and more development-oriented than their counterparts in the APC.

He said the PDP governors have demonstrated more willingness in the delivery of infrastructural development and other projects needed for human survival compared with the governors in the APC.

“I am impressed by the infrastructural development that I have personally seen. Let me first appreciate His Excellency, the Governor of Bauchi State for naming this major project after my name. I have seen a lot of ongoing projects in Bauchi and that is a good development.

“Let me use this medium to call on the Federal Government and the APC governors to emulate PDP governors in the delivery of dividends of democracy in the country because, in every PDP state, you will find infrastructural development and other projects taking place.”

While commissioning the road, Atiku expressed satisfaction with the number of infrastructural projects executed by Governor Mohammed.

He said such projects would open the economic frontiers of the state and advance business fortunes in the state.

