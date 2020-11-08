(NAN)

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the United States President-elect, Joe Biden, on his “well-deserved victory” at the Nov 3 elections.

In a statement he signed on Saturday in Abuja, Abubakar urged Biden to build on U.S.-Nigeria relationship.

He said that he looked forward to the age-long collaboration between the two nations in the course of the advancement of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all peoples.

Abubakar said that he also looks forward to a Biden global leadership in the war on terror, and partnership with Nigeria to end the terror and poverty-related insecurities facing Nigeria.

He said that Nigeria and the U.S. are two nations, united by a common language.

“Nigeria and the free world have much to learn from your victory, especially your pronouncement that you will not be a President for only those who voted for you.

“May such sentiments echo and reecho globally.

“Not only do I congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

“Only by fair trade will Africa fulfil its potential, and a prosperous Africa is good for the United States and the world.”

Abubakar said that in electing a man rich in experience, the great people of the United States of America have done the world a great service.