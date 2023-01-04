From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Coordinator of Project 60:23 for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential campaign, Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik, has distributed 500 bags of rice to widows, orphans and the blind to cushion the pains and hardship Nigerians are currently going through.

Ropshik who distributed the rice to the beneficiaries across the 17 local government areas of Plateau state in Jos said he derives joy in assisting the vulnerable persons.

He described the year 2022 as the most difficult year for Nigerians, particularly the widows, orphans and the destitute who have nobody to fend for them.

“For me, I have every reason to thank God because this is the 11th year that I have been empowering vulnerable persons; since I started I have never stopped and by the grace of God I will continue.

“Years back, I was in a position of these people and I truly know what they are going through. For me, it is normal to always reach out to people that are in need because so many people are going through a lot.

“I am doing things because I want to see people happy, I want to be remembered for good legacies that is why I will continue to impact people positively.”

Ropshik who contested the 2022 Governorship primaries under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) noted that more than 500 widows, orphans and blind people who are struggling for survival are empowered.

Ropshik encouraged Plateau youths to engage themselves in productive ventures that will add value to themselves and society.