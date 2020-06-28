Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has directed that his support groups in Edo State be activated to support Governor Godwin Obaseki in the state governorship election fixed for September 19.

The Deputy Director in charge of Atiku Support Group/Mobilization in the defunct Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation and PDP Presidential Campaign, Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi, confirmed the directives of the former Vice President to newsmen in Benin City yesterday.

According to Fabiyi, Atiku directed that all Independent Atiku Support Groups in Edo State should be activated with immediate effect as part of mobilization for the victory of Godwin Obaseki, the governorship candidate of the PDP.

‎He said the former Vice President as a major stakeholder of the PDP, considers it expedient to put in place winning structures and machinery that will guarantee total victory for the party in Edo State.