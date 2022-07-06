From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A group working for the actualisation of the victory of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general elections, has distanced itself from the leadership crisis rocking the party in Ekiti State.

The group tagged : ‘The Atiku Mobilisers’ (TAM), with former deputy governor Dr Sikiru Lawal as its Coordinator in the state, regretted the polarisation of Ekiti PDP into two factions, urging the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee of the party to wade into the matter and bring the contending forces together.

In a communique issued after its meeting held in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday and signed by 22 members of the group, said neither the group nor its principal has anything to do with the internal crisis in Ekiti PDP.

Prominent among the signatories are:

former Deputy Governor Sikiru Lawal, former Assembly Speaker and Acting Governor, Hon Tunji Odeyemi, former PDP State Chairmen, Makanjuola Ogundipe and Idowu Faleye, former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Modupe Alade, a former Commissioner, Hon Segun Akinwumi, among others.

The communique reads: “Rising from today’s meeting, we observed with dismay the unhealthy political situation in our party, where two factions are rearing their ugly heads.

“We make bold to say that the unity of our party to deliver on its victory in 2023 is paramount to our group. To this end, our group is not in support of any of the factions presently constituted. More than before, our party needs peace in Ekiti State.

“We cannot encourage the factionalization of our party at this election year. We therefore resolved that the situation must be called to order.

“The NWC is hereby called to please intervene to douse the lingering tension.

“Our group believes such step would help to sustain the party, and assuage the feelings of the generality of our members in readiness for the 2023 general elections”, the leaders said.

It would be recalled that some members of the State Working Committee (SWC) loyal to former Governor Ayodele Fayose, had on Monday elected one Engr. Alaba Agboola, a known protege of Senator Biodun Olujimi to replace the former State Chairman of the party, Hon Bisi Kolawole, who resigned to contest the June 18 governorship election in the state.

In another meeting convened in Ado Ekiti by anti-Fayose forces in the SWC, former Chairman of Ado Ekiti Local Government, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin, was elected as a factional Chairman.

The internal wrangling in the party, had largely been interpreted by the public to be a resonation of the crisis between former Vice President Atiku and Rivers State Governor and a known Fayose ally, Nyesom Wike.