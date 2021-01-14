Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has made a donation of N2 million to Umuawulu Community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State. The former Vice-President, who was represented by one of his sons, Shehu Atiku Abubakar, made the donation during the conferment of chieftaincy title of Ada Ji Ugo of Umuawulu (Daughter with an Eagle) on Lady Tina Amalu Nweke an illustrious businesswoman based in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Shehu explained that the donation was to contribute to the development of Umuawulu adding that the former Vice President is passionate about the development of all parts of Nigeria. He said his father was keen on identifying with the Chieftaincy ceremony in Anambra because of the massive contributions of lady Tina to the development of Adamawa State, noting that the recognition given to her by her community is well deserved.

Conferring the Chieftaincy honour, the traditional ruler of Umuawulu HRH Igwe Joel Maduadichie Egwuonwu stated in clear terms that the title was in appreciation of the massive contribution of Tina to the development of Umuawulu mostly in the area of philanthropy, lending financial help to the poor for their sustenance, giving scholarships to indigent students up University level in large number and proving job opportunities to the people of community noting that she is a God sent to the community.

Igwe Egwuonwu said “Today the good people of Umuawulu have considered it right enough to in a special way recognise and appreciate your contributions to the development and progress of our community. You have indeed made us proud both as a developer and a good ambassador of Umuawulu. On behalf of the cabinets members, the town union and the entire good people of Umuawulu, I hereby issue with the honour of the Chieftaincy title as Ada Ji Ugo Umuawulu”

Many eminent personalities poured in Message of congratulations to the Ada Ji Ugo. Among them is the Founder and General Overseer Tree of Life Gospel Ministry Nanka, Bishop Dada Obi who described her as an Amazon sent by God to help humanity. Bishop urged the other men and women who are well to do emulate the Ada Ji Ugo in the area of philosophy and making tangible contributions to the development of her community.