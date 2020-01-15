Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Jan. 15, 2020(NAN) Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed solidarity with Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, whose election was nullified by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Abubakar in a statement issued by him in Abuja on Wednesday described Ihedioha as a great leader of men and resources.

He was reacting to the judgment of the Supreme Court, which nullified the election of Ihedioha, who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during the 2019 governorship election in Imo.

Abubakar urged him to accept the court judgement in good faith.

“I can only say that since the Supreme Court is final, we must accept its judgment, however unexpected and unpalatable it may be.

“The Rule of Law must guide our paths even if logic sheds light on a different path.

“Let me state unequivocally that I solidarise with Ihedioha, a man I knew to be a great leader of men and resources.

“In the fullness of time, I am convinced that he will overcome this setback and emerge stronger,” he said.

Abubakar, who was the PDP Presidential Candidate in the 2019 general elections, expressed solidarity with the party, saying:“ I also stand fully with the PDP.”

He said that the PDP provided genuine democracy for Nigeria when it was in power, and that it was the party’s destiny to democratically restore what had been lost due to the encroachment of anti-democratic agents.

“Philosophers have said that tough times never last, but that tough people do. I urge the people of Imo and the entirety of the Nigerian people not to give in to despair.

“This nation has gone through despotic times before, and we have survived them and thrived. I am very confident that this history will repeat itself.

“My greatest desire, and one I hope to see again in my lifetime, is that Nigeria will fulfill its potential as the land of Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.

“These four ideals have been missing from our borders for a while, and all freedom-loving Nigerians ought to henceforth work together to bring them back. So help us God,” he added.(NAN)