Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye as he clocks 80 years of age today describing him as a distinguished and rare breed preacher of the Christian faith.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by his Media Office, Atiku said: “Pastor Adeboye is a great man worthy of emulation, an astute teacher, an excellent coach and an exceptional role model who has inspired millions across the world and continues to be a shining light of the Christian faith.”

He described the cleric as an uncommon shepherd and a father figure, who by exemplary acts teaches his followers and mentees to live purposefully.

“I celebrate with you as you turn 80 years old today (Wednesday). You continue to inspire millions of people across the world with your infectious virtue of humility and your unique insight into the word of God. I wish you many more years of good health and faithful service in the service of God,” Atiku said.