While not holding brief for Atiku,… it is now clear that this is a case of calling a dog a bad name just to hang it.

Daniel Alabrah

On November 14, 2018, Saturday Sun led its front page with the bold headline, “The Atiku Dilemma,” with two accompanying riders: 1. We want to prosecute him for graft but no evidence to nail him, says Itse Sagay; and 2. Ex-VP now vindicated – PDP.

Sagay is chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), one of the bodies empanelled by President Muhammadu Buhari to deepen his so-called war against graft in Nigeria.

Given the albeit selective disposition of the Buhari administration to the war against corruption, it was expected that it would fire a rebuttal or even query Sagay for giving the President’s main challenger in the February 16, 2019, election such a weighty clean bill. But days, weeks and months have since passed without even a caution to Sagay. From the report and Sagay’s comment, one perceived some kind of frustration on the part of the federal government to bring the former Vice President to face the wrath of the law. “We want to prosecute him (Atiku) but no evidence to nail him,” Sagay had lamented.

It is like telling a sworn enemy: God saved you, otherwise, I would have dealt with you. After all, what the Buhari trumpeters want everyone to believe and accept is that Atiku is corrupt and, perhaps, the most corrupt politician to have held public office in Nigeria regardless of not being convicted by any court.

To that extent, it was a surprise that the old wily law professor, known for his many flip-flops since he became a part of the Buhari administration, made such a courageous positive declaration about Atiku.

It was also expected that after Sagay’s unsolicited clearance of Atiku, other members of the Buhari chant-group would take a cue and search for other ammo apart from the time-worn allegations bordering on corruption to throw at Atiku. But whosai!

Since he emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and the major hurdle to Buhari’s second term bid, Atiku has sucked in with equanimity the fiery darts from the latter’s vociferous brigade. But, recently, he said ‘not anymore’ as he took the fight into the lion’s den and dared the king of the jungle to a battle. He fired a direct shot at Buhari, who claims to be Mr. Integrity, to come clean on the allegation that members of his family and cronies acquired shares in Keystone Bank and the Arabian telecoms giants, Etisalat, which has morphed into 9Mobile in Nigeria.