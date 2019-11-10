Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has urged Muslims to use religion as a vehicle for the promotion of love, unity and understanding in the country.

Abubakar in a message to mark Eid el-Maulud, said religious tolerance was a prerequisite for stable and peaceful country.

He tasked religious leaders to use their positions of influence to spread love, tolerance and respect for others who were different.

Abubakar, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the February elections, said peace and tolerance were essential for practising our individual faith happily.

Similarly, Governors Bala Mohammed, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Samuel Ortom of Bauchi, Enugu and Benue states respectively have urged Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad for peace and progress of the nation.

In a goodwill message, Ugwuanyi said stressed that Nigerians’ collective faith in God and sustained prayers for peace, unity and progress of the country, remain the ultimate goal for the full realisation of the nation’s founding fathers’ dreams and aspirations.

Also, Ortom called on Muslims to pray for peace and unity of Benue State and Nigeria at large as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, urged Muslims to pray for continuous peaceful coexistence in the country.

“I join millions of Nigerians to congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters for witnessing this year’s Eid-Maulud. It is indeed an occasion worth celebrating.

“I urge our countrymen and women, especially Muslims, to use the occasion to pray for our country at this time of our development,” he said.

Similarly, his deputy, Ahmed Idrs Wase, urged Muslims faithfuls to collectively reflect on the virtues , teachings and ideals which the Prophet Muhammad exemplified and taught.

Speaking in his Wadata Palace, Bida, yesterday, during the Maulud celebration, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman and Cross River Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, urged Nigerians to continue to be tolerant and live in peace with one another, irrespective of religious, cultural and ethnic differences.

“Peace and unity are veritable tools for national development. So, Nigerians must strive to maintain them for the nation to move forward.”

He said sustained prayers would enable the nation overcome the devilish acts threatening its peaceful coexistence.

The monarch said the two major religions in the country preach peace and unity, and as such, Nigerians should adhere and focus on how to go closer to God instead of fomenting trouble.

“Without peace and unity, socio economic development will continue to elude the country.”

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, leader of the Darika in Africa, similarly enjoined Muslim faithful to emulate the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet, who showed utmost kindness and concern for the weak.

“His loving kindness extended over all beings. He was noted for his love for children and he used to greet them and play with them,” he said.

Sheik Abdul Isola, Chief Imam of Islamic Centre, Uwani, Enugu, also urged Nigerians to emulate the exemplary lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad by exhibiting trust and selflessness.

Isola noted that the Prophet left a practical and shining example of trust while discharging his ministry on earth.

“The lack of trust and fear of God among us as Nigerians have continued to breed all sorts of negativity in the country. Leaders should exhibit trustworthiness by delivering what belongs and is meant for the people to them.