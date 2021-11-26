The in-coming National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, yesterday, described former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as one of Nigeria’s great fighters for democracy .
Ayu in a statement congratulating Abubakar on his 75th birthday commended him for his courage and love for the masses .
He described Atiku, who is also the Waziri Adamawa, as a one of the great fighters for democracy.
The statement reads:
“The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is one of the great fighters for democracy, unity and cohesion among Nigerians.
“Atiku Abubakar is a leader who has consistently fought for sustainable democracy and social justice in the country
“On behalf of myself, family and entire PDP family, I pray to God to give him good and healthy life , and strength to continue to serve our country and humanity in general.
“Congratulations Waziri Adamawa my friend and brother”, the statement concluded.
