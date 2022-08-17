The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the president-elect of Kenya, William Ruto and acknowledged his main rival, Raila Odinga, for a closely fought contest.

In a statement, yesterday, Atiku said Kenyans, democracy were the greatest winners of the keenly contested poll.

The statement read: “The people of Kenya have done well so far with the election process. The announcement of the results and declaration of a winner is the crunch time.

“Even though a winner has emerged, and indeed has to emerge in an electoral contest of this nature, the people of Kenya and certainly its democracy is the greatest winner.

“ There can never be any losers if everyone joins hands in working together to improve the well-being of the people. It is imperative that the citizens cutting across all political divides eschew violence and animosity in order to safeguard the gains of the past.

“Whatever issues there are about the election can always be resolved within the ambits of the law. As one, Kenyans will be the better for it.”