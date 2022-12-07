From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured traditional rulers of a place in the scheme of things if he is elected president of Nigeria.

He made the promise during his campaign tour to Osun State.

Atiku who paid a courtesy visit to some traditional rulers including the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, said his plan for the traditional institution is to ensure that they have a role to play as monarchs.