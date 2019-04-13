According to the APC, since the petitioners have waived their right to challenge the propriety of information contained in the form CF001 of President Buhari, their petiAPC also faulted the allegations of non-compliance with relevant laws made by Atiku and PDP, adding that their failure to make specific references to the compliance issue has fatal effect on the petition and therefore the petition did not have enough material to justify the ground of any relief sought.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for hearing of the petition The ruling party told the