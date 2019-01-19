Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

‎Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has debunked claims in some quarters that he will not support the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.‎

Alhaji Sule Lamido who received the wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Hajiya Ruqayya Atiku, at his country home in Bamaina, said; “I’ve heard all kinds of insinuations that since I lost in the race I would not support Atiku.

“I’ve also heard that I would leave PDP; let me use this opportunity and inform you that Atiku and I have come along way in this country’s politics; we were both governorship candidates during the SDP era before both of us were disqualified.

“For those insinuating my leaving PDP, where else do I go; is it APC, a group of nonentities? I would rather support my own who is in PDP than anyone else where,” he declared.

“In Jigawa, we take politics very seriously; that is why a PDP man in Bayelsa or Akwa Ibom is by far better than a Jigawa man from a different political party. This is one of the reasons I was called a Christian in the past.”

The former Jigawa governor stated that he had no doubt in his mind that Atiku Abubakar would be president in 2019,‎ adding that women are a veritable tool for unity.

‎‎Earlier, Atiku’s wife, Hajiya Rukayya Atiku Abubakar, told the former governor that she came to pay her respect to Alhaji Sule Lamido so that he would bless the aspiration of her husband to become president.

She said there would be no success to the politician that ignores Lamido who is part of those that founded the PDP‎.