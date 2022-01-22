From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the preponderance of violence and insecurity across the northern states of the federation.

Abubakar remarked this while in Sokoto, the state Capital to condole Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the death of his elder brother who died week.

The former Vice President wondered why the situation has remained unabated under the present government.

“The unnecessary loss of lives and brigandage that has cascaded into Sokoto state from the North East, where we have been under the siege of terrorists for more than a decade.”

He however extended his condolence to the government and people of the state for the recent killings of some citizens by bandits in the state.

“Our purpose for visiting you today is two-fold. One is to condole you over the death of your elder brother.

“The second reason is to condole the people and government of Sokoto over the unnecessary loss of lives and brigandage that has cascaded into Sokoto state from the North East, where we have been under the siege of terrorists for more than a decade.

“Now, it has spread to almost all parts of the North.

He prayed that God gives the country a good leader that will spearhead the eradication of the menace.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In his condolence message, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan who was accompanied by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, three Senators; Barau Jibrin, Bello Mandiya and Ahmed Babba Kaita, extended the condolences of the entire National Assembly to the Governor.

“We have come to commiserate with you, your family and government and the people of Sokoto State on the demise of your brother.

“We have come to condole you. As Muslims, we know that every life must taste death. We pray, especially, for the repose of the soul of our brother.

“I want to take this opportunity to condole you on behalf of all other members of the National Assembly,” he stressed.

He further remarked: “Your Excellency, you are one of us on loan, having reached the zenith of the House of Representatives where you served longer than you are serving here.”

He said: “the two chambers have asked me to convey their message of condolence to you.”

The Senate President also prayed that God should repose the soul of the deceased.

Others on the condolence visit to Governor Tambuwal included the Emirs of Anka and Maradun in Zamfara state, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad Muhammad and Alhaji Bello Muhammad Barmo respectively.