The Spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Segun Sowunmi, says the presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic (PDP), will fight corruption better than President Muhammadu Buhari, if elected president in 2019.

Sowunmi, who noted that Buhari actually determined to fight corruption at the outset of his administration, but lacked the wherewithal to combat the social menace in a sustainable manner, declared that Atiku would not only battle corruption but strengthen the legal framework against graft.

Sowunmi, who is also contesting to represent Abeokuta South federal constituency in the House of Representatives in 2019, recalled that it was during Obasanjo/Atiku administration that anti-graft agencies such as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), were created to stem the tide of corruption in the country.

He added that Procurement Act was also enacted by the administration, to ensure due process was followed in public procurement, pointing out that government officials who were involved in corrupt practices were removed from their offices.

“President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t know how to fight corruption even though he has determination to fight corruption.

“Except we are trying to play to the gallery, the incumbent president can’t fight corruption in a sustainable manner. But with Atiku and the PDP, the determination to fight corruption also exists and they know how to fight it in sustainable manner.

“Don’t forget that it was during Obasanjo/Atiku presidency that anti-graft agencies such as EFCC and ICPC were created, and the country witnessed serious and sustainable fight against corruption. Under the same government, several public officials were removed from office due to their involvement in corruption. So, Atiku has more experience and is well equipped to tackle corruption than the facade being put by the Buhari’s government,” Sowunmi stated.

Sowunmi bemoaned the poor representation of his area at the federal level over the years, said he would facilitate ICT development, improve education, health and ensure youth and women empowerment, if elected.