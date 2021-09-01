From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, unveiled the remodelled Lekan Salami a Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

An estimated N5.6billion is said to have been spent in the remodelling of the stadium.

The commissioning was attended by serving and ex-governors, ex-players of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of 94/98 set and former Super Eagles players of 94/96 set that played a novelty match.

The occasion also witnessed a friendly match between 3SC and NK Tabor Sezana, a top Slovenian league side with the Ibadan team winning by 4 -0. Though rain fell heavily during the inauguration, it did not however hinder the programme and the friendly match, which was watched by close to 10,000 spectators.

Abubakar commended Governor Makinde for remodelling the stadium describing him as a trailblazer.

Governor Makinde said the remodelling of the stadium was targeted at repositioning the state to attract investments, especially in the sports sector, and to create jobs for youths.

The new Lekan Salami Stadium is completed with modern floodlights, a remodelled Squash Hall, a new 50 metres by 30 metres multipurpose hall for Basketball, Volleyball, Handball and gymnasium as well as a Centre Court.

