Fred Itua And Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, commended the judgment of the Supreme Court in the 2019 National Assembly, governorship and State Assembly elections in Zamfara State. Atiku, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said the apex court by the judgment has upheld the rule of law and done justice by declaring the PDP as winner of the elections in Zamfara. The former Vice President commended the justices of the Supreme Court for upholding the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

According to him, “Nothing is as pleasing to the ears of believers, as justice being served in the holy month of Ramadan .

“When justice prevails, the people rejoice, chains are broken, freedom is multiplied and society is enriched. Atiku Abubakar is hopeful that the Supreme Court and our Lords Justices will let Lady Justice have full reign in other petitions that will come before them, and that good conscience, fear of God and the rule of law will prevail.

“In so doing, they will write their names for good on the sands of time and avoid the infamy that oppressors wish to thrust on them as their legacy. Once again, Atiku Abubakar commends the Supreme Court for siding with justice. He congratulates the Governor-elect Hon. Bello Matawalle and the people of Zamfara, who will finally have a government that will address the issues that have made life an ordeal in that great state. The storm is over and peace and calm are coming to Zamfara.”

Also reacting, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Kabiru Marafa has described yesterday’s judgement of the Supreme Court on Zamfara All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates tussle as a huge victory for democracy, Zamfara State and the country as a whole. He said no matter how long, truth will always prevail over falsehood.

“Today’s judgement is a victory for democracy, triumph of truth over falsehood and redeemer of the integrity of the judiciary.

“As we all know, the APC was unable to conduct primaries in Zamfara State following Yari’s thuggery and violent machinations. With this, lesson has been served that only strict adherence to rule of law and due process will take the country to the next level as being advocated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This Judgement has shown that the president is religiously sincere with his non-interference stance on function of other arms of government. He has further endeared himself to Nigerians and the world for resisting all efforts by Abdulaziz Yari to force him to interfere on the judgement,” he said. Marafa urged his adversaries to take the judgement as the will of Allah and a lesson that only Allah, the Almighty can crown a king.

Commending the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad for leading the Justices aright, he said the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man. The acting CJN and the Justices that delivered the judgement have with this judgement, laid the foundation for the redemption of the battered image of the judiciary as painted by the likes of Justice Bello Shinkafi.