John Adams, Minna

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Monday flew into Minna, the Niger state capital where he met with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd) behind closed doors in his uphill mansion.

The former Vice President accompanied by his Wife, the former governor of Niger state, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Senator Abdul Ningi, arrived at the Minna airport at exactly 1:30pm on board private jet with registration number T-7 AAA.

He was later driven straight to the residence of General Babangida were both met behind closed door for more than two hours with his entourage waiting outside at the IBB visitors’ room.

The detail of his visit was not immediately known as at the time of filing this report as journalists were not allowed access. It was however gathered that Atiku had come to see IBB after his recovery from ill health.

The meeting is coming barely two weeks after Bauchi State governor and chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation committee, Senator Bala Mohammed and former PDP Presidential Aspirants, Sule Lamido, and Tanimu Turaki met IBB behind closed in Minna.

The meeting was to brief General Babangida on the efforts of the committee towards genuine reconciliation of aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.