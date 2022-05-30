The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Abuja, barely two days after the party’s convention.
Atiku had defeated Wike at the party’s presidential primary in Abuja on Saturday night.
The Monday meeting, it was learnt, was to reconcile the two-party chieftains and give the PDP a robust outing in the 2023 presidential election against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The meeting was also attended by former Ekiti State Governor and PDP presidential aspirant, Ayodele Fayose, amongst other PDP chieftains.
Details of the meeting are yet to be made public, but it was discovered that Atiku’s team has commenced a search for a Southern running mate after the former Vice President emerged PDP’s candidate for the 2023 elections.
