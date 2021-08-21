By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has paid a condolence visit to the family of late elder statesman and former permanent secretary Ahmed Joda.

While urging the family to take solace in the fact that Joda has left enduring legacies, Atiku described the late elder statesman as a rare breed who build bridges of unity across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

‘I am consoled because we have many Ahmed Joda in the making,’ Atiku said.

‘I believe there are still many Nigerians that can serve the country as he did for the development of our dear nation.’

Atiku described Joda as one of the greatest Nigerians of all time, saying that his life and times should serve as models to all Nigerians especially the younger generation.

‘Ahmed Joda spent his life in service to this country. He is a man of immense experience and has all his life brought together various parts of this country to understand ourselves and to unify the country.

‘He is never known to be either a champion of division or discrimination whether on ethnicity or religious basis. He is a unifier and he tries to unify people wherever there is a disagreement.

‘What I can bear witness is that in many hotspots, he tries to make sure that there is an amicable resolution of whatever disagreement there may be,’ Atiku said.