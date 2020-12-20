Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness and outrage over the brutal murder of aides and security details of Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha by bandits who attacked his convoy.

Expressing concern over the incessant attacks, Atiku noted that life was becoming cheaper in Nigeria. According to him, the frequency and ease with which the bandits are killing innocent people almost on a daily-basis is embarrassing and should be halted lest outlaws are allowed to rule over affairs of the people.

The Wazirin Adamawa added that a situation where the people are afraid to leave their homes for fear of their lives being terminated by bandits was a cause for anxiety and the government response should be tougher and more proactive in dealing with the situation.

He said: “Condemnation of attacks is not enough to reassure citizens who are constantly living in fear.

“Government should speed up the prosecution of terrorists and bandits in order to send a strong message to these outlaws that there are consequences for wilful taking of life”.

Atiku commiserated with the families of all those who might have lost a dear one, Emir Muhammad Asha, the Kaura Namoda Emirate Council and the government and people of Zamfara State over the tragedy.