From Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) needs to be strengthened to enable it to take power in 2023, ex-Vice President Abubakar Atiku said ‎Monday in Benin.

‎Atiku, speaking to reporters shortly after paying a courtesy visit to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, said to achieve this, the party also have to take over the leadership of many states in the country.

‘My meeting with the governor centred on governance, current issues in the country, and how the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) could be strengthened to take over power in 2023,’ the former VP said.

‘Basically, we discussed governance, the situation in the country, we discussed our party, how our party should be strengthened and to take over leadership in as many states and also the federal government,’ he said.

Responding, Obaseki commended Atiku for his contributions to the advancement of the country’s democracy, saying: ‘I cannot thank you enough for the leadership that you continue to provide; the counsel you gave me during my electioneering, the private conversations, and the assistance you rendered to me when we joined the party; we had challenges, but you stepped up and threw your weight behind the resolution of the issues.’

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, meanwhile congratulated the governor on his victory in the September 19, 2020, gubernatorial election, hailing his government’s developmental strides across all sectors of the state.

He assured the governor that traditional rulers will continue to work with constituted authorities to move the nation forward, and advised him not to be distracted but to remain focused and double his efforts in making life better for the Edo people, particularly the youths.

‎In his remark, Obaseki reassured of his government’s commitment to sustain the partnership with the traditional institution in the state.

‘We embrace the traditional institution in Edo State as they have a deep sense of understanding of the challenges and problems in our local communities.

‘Edo State is the home of culture and tradition and we don’t joke with it. We hold our traditional institutions in high regard and will do all to protect, sustain and support them,’ he said.

Obaseki, who identified insecurity and food challenges as some of the biggest problems the country faces, noted that working with the traditional institution, governments at all levels ‘will be able to tackle these issues which will lead to the economic development of the nation.’

He commended the Ooni for his passion and commitment to the unity and development of the country.