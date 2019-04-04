Ndubuisi Orj, Abuja

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in his congratulatory message, said the PDP is blessed to have a “political gladiator” like the Rivers governor in its fold.

He said: “The citizens of Rivers are fortunate to have a genuine progressive return to extend the frontiers of progress and development for them.

“And I am favoured to count you, Governor Wike, as my friend and brother, and Rivers state as my second home.

“As your victory is savoured by men of goodwill all over Nigeria, I am sure you will continue the pattern of good works for which you have become known.

“Nigeria needs men like you. Men who can remain firm, unbowed and resolute in the face of trying times. You have proved that you have character under trial, and not just when the going is good.

Also, his deputy in the election and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, congratulated Wike and the people of Rivers for their victory.

Obi said, in a statement from his media on Wednesday, that all lovers of democracy must salute the resilience of the people of Rivers state who stood in defence of their votes.

He said the people would not have been bigoted to vote Wike if he had not made appreciable impact in their lives through delivery of good governance.

On its part, the opposition party described Wike’s victory as the triumph of good over evil.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Wike’s 700,000 votes margin of victory over the combined forces of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Action Congress (AAC), and allegedly supported by “compromised” security agencies speaks volume about the resilience of Rivers people in the face of intimidations and harassment.

The opposition party commended the people of Rivers State and all lovers of democracy across board for standing firm in the governorship contest.