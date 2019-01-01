The Vice President (VP) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is constitutionally empowered to literally guide and direct the path of the economy.

Esin Etim Esin

By his own admission, the incumbent President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has acknowledged publicly that the Nigerian Economy is in a bad shape; indicating that things will get worse. This is what several expert opinions within and outside the country have been saying; and we thank God for Government’s break from its habitual practice of the Blame Game against past administrations. All indices as generated from credible institutions, including the (Nigerian) National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), point to a parlous state of the Economy and the corresponding urgent imperative for proven competent management to take us out of the morass.

Who on earth will be comfortable with these facts and figures?

NBS in December 2018 reported that Nigeria’s official unemployment figure has risen from 18.8% in the last year or so to a scarier 23.1%; with additional 3.3 million people unemployed.

The tertiary education tier now releases nearly 1 million educated youths into a job market that can barely absorb 10 per cent of them. Graduates from other tiers do not even seem to count anymore.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed that Nigeria has a total debt stock of some N22.7 trillion (convert with any exchange rate of your choice) and services the debt with over 50% of its revenue.

Loans granted by Nigerian banks account for a measly 15% of the nation’s GDP, according to a World Bank Report on Domestic Credit to the Private Sector.

The Brookings Institute reports that Nigeria has the highest number of poor persons at 87 million, which is growing by 6 persons per minute.