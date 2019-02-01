From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The ripples created in Igboland by the adoption of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the Chief Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo have taken a new twist, as the National Executive Council (NEC), yesterday, said it has suspended the Secretary General, Uche Okwukwu.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Prince Uche Achi-Okpaga, alleged that Okwukwu, at various fora engaged in false representation of the decision of the Ohanaeze NEC and Imeobi.

“He (Okwukwu) has also arrogated to himself the power of the organs of Ohanaeze, by altering positions purportedly taken by these organs, which are patently and obviously false,” alleged Ohanaeze.

The spokesman said Okuwkwu’s actions were discussed in an emergency meeting of NEC, in Enugu, yesterday, and the meeting resolved to suspend him from office as secretary general and membership of all organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He noted that Okwukwu attended the meeting and denied all the allegations against him and has been given seven days to publicly retract and publish same in the media, failure which the matter will be referred to a disciplinary committee.

In a swift reaction, Okwukwu dismissed the purported suspension and said the NEC lacked the powers to suspend any elected official.

“Nwodo is on rampage. Under Ohanaeze constitution, which is a public document, NEC can’t suspend an officer. In addition, they claimed that they met, but, in our constitution, only the secretary general can convene NEC meeting; so, that purported meeting was a nullity.

“We also know what is going on, especially since last Thursday, when they purportedly endorsed Atiku Abubakar; their shadow is hunting them.

“I maintain they should provide the communiqué which I said does not exist. Let them provide the communiqué that I drafted and signed as the secretary of Imeobi.

“So, disregard whatever they are telling you,” he said.