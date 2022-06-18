From Tony Osauzo, Benin

An ex-governorship aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, Kenneth Imansuagbon, has described the duo of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as good combination for the office of president and vice president of the country.

Imansuangbon in a statement in Benin called on members of the PDP to rally support for the Atiku’s choice of running mate, saying that Okowa has garnered the prerequisite experience over the years that will give victory to the party in the 2023 general elections.

Besides, he added that Atiku and Okowa’s combination has set the path for the country’s progress, noting that Atiku has good chances to securing victory for the party at the polls.

