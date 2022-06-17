A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, Barr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, has described the duo of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as good combination for the office of President and Vice President of Nigeria.

Barr. Imasuangbon said Okowa has garnered the prerequisite experience over the years that will give victory to the party in the 2023 general elections adding that their combination has set the path for the Country progress .

Imasuangbon, in a statement issued in Benin City, called on members of the PDP to rally support for the Atiku’s choice of a running mate.

The former Edo governorship aspirant said Atiku has good chances to securing victory for the party at the polls.

According to him, “I commend the manner our Presidential candidate carried out wide consultations before picking Okowa as his running mate.

“This is the time for all members of the PDP to rally round our presidential candidate and his running mate for maximum victory at the polls to be achieved.

“Our concern should be winning the general elections next year. All party members should return to their wards and local government to begin massive mobilisation for the ongoing voter registration and spread the good messages of out party.

“The people need to be properly sensitized and their political consciousness aroused ahead of next year’s general election.

