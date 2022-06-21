From Ben Dunno, Warri

The emergence of Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential flag bearer Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has continued to excite Nigerians, including the Chairman of Udu Council Area, Chief Jite Brown, who described the pairing as an assurance of the party’s return to power next year.

Making this assertion in his Congratulatory message to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on his well-deserved endorsement as Vice Presidential Candidate, Chief Brown, who also emerged as PDP Candidate for Udu Constituency in the Delta state House of Assembly Primaries held last month, noted that Okowa remains the best choice to complement Alhaji Atiku in the general elections.

While stating that Governor Okowa has all it takes in terms of Vision, Credibility, Exposure, Composure, Education, Analytical Mind and Political Sagacity to deliver as Vice President, Chief Brown said his combination with Alhaji Atiku would proffer lasting solutions to the barrage of problems currently threatening the nation’s corporate existence under the present government’s misrule.

According to him; “On behalf of my immediate family, my political family and the entire Udu community, whom I represent as the Council Chairman and with the traditional title of Aberen of Udu Kingdom as well as the good people of Delta state, I want to heartily congratulate My Leader, My Political Mentor and My Life Role Model, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta state, on your emergence as the running mate to our Presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, in the 2023 Presidential elections.”

“Your endorsement would not have come at any better than this when our nation is in dire need of people with your impeccable character and outstanding record of achievements both in private and public service, particularly putting into consideration your over 30 years of experience in the political space where U started off as the Secretary to the Council, later Chairman then held various political offices, including being a Senator before attaining your present position as the Governor.”

“Sir, Some of us who are your political sons can attest to how you displayed your administrative competence when you assumed office with zero allocation due to the drastic reduction in prices of crude oil and high debt burden you inherited from the previous administration coupled with the global economic meltdown due to the Covid 19 but you kept your head so high and you were able to go through it all.”

“Today, we can testify to your remarkable achievements in terms of job creation for the teeming able-bodied youths (both male and female) in the state through your SMART agenda, STEP and other empowerment programs, in addition to your development strides in infrastructures, especially upgrades of government establishments like the newly built Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat, the strategic link roads in some major cities as well as the ongoing transformation in the educational sector.”

“Ekwueme, as some of us who are your political sons fondly call you, it is on record that your achievements in the area of peace and stability in the state are unequalled. Your tenure witnessed unprecedented peace compared to your predecessors in office. You were able to bring your wealth of experience to bear among all the various ethnic groups and you were able to manage them effectively all through the period of your tenure.”

“In the area of human capital development, you have excelled very well as you ensured that workers are not owed their entitlements, provided an improved working environment and ensured that professionalism on the job is well compensated.”

“Sir, there’s is no denying the fact that you have shown us leadership by example and we are so grateful for all you have impacted on us,” he stated.

“PDP is blessed to have someone like you and Atiku at this critical time our nation is bedevilled with so many problems and we are very optimistic that your combination would proffer solutions to these problems so that Nigeria can start working again to the glory of God.”

