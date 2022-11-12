From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said on Saturday that the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, will work towards resuscitating the brotherhood and unity that existed among Nigerians.

He said the APC administration destroyed the diversity that was one of the country’s major pillars, and urged Nigerians to vote for the PDP in the interest of the unity, peace and progress of the country.

Aniagwu stated this on Saturday while answering questions on a live television programme.

He said an Atiku’s presidency will ensure peace and unity among ethnic groups in the country for all-around development.

“The Atiku-Okowa ticket intends to bring back Nigerians together in unity because in the last seven and half years the All Progressives Congress APC has mismanaged our diversity in this country.

“We are glad that our party is determined to unify all Nigerians, our purpose of moving in one direction is not just to win the election, it’s also meant to bring back Nigerians together.

“This is very imperative because in the last seven and half years, our diversity has received a very dirty blow and the bruises are very very visible across the length and breadth of this country.

“This is because of the mismanagement of our diversity in this country. Nigerians must understand that in unity and diversity we are able to come together.

“Just as it is said in our old national anthem, ‘though tongue and tribe may differ in brotherhood, we stand’ the Atiku-Okowa ticket will bring back that brotherhood among Nigerians,” Aniagwu stated.