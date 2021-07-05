From Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 poll, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has met with the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, behind closed doors in Abuja.

Ozigbo’s media office disclosed this in a statement but did not reveal what the meeting was for or its outcome. But it might not be unconnected to the governorship election and the PDP’s efforts to win it.

This is even as the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, congratulated Ozigbo for emerging as their party’s standard bearer in the transparent poll held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka.

2019 Vice-Presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi, and their National Vice-Chairman (South East), Chief Ali Odefa, it was gathered, led a high profile delegation to Ugwuanyi in Enugu Government House.

Ozigbo, in his remarks, appreciated the Enugu governor for his leadership role in the run-up to the governorship primary which produced him and also for pushing for cohesion amongst the aspirants.

“As the leader of the PDP in the South East, I am delighted to inform you that the primary election was free, fair and transparent. I also commend my fellow aspirants who have, so far, demonstrated an excellent spirit of sportsmanship.

“The victory is not just for me alone; it is for us as a family. I, therefore, call on PDP members worldwide to see winning the November 6 election as our collective next project.

“We are going into this election as a strong, united and peaceful family; and this is because of the strong leadership you and other PDP leaders have shown. By God’s grace, we’ll win the governorship of Anambra by a landslide victory”, Ozigbo declared.

Responding, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi congratulated Ozigbo on his victory and commended him especially for the professional way he conducted his pre-primary campaign and his moves to unite other aspirants, leaders, and stakeholders of the party.

