Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Prominent personalities including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, governors and senators were among those who graced the grand finale of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship campaign rally at Ayingba, Kogi State Wednesday.

The massive crowd which trooped out from the nine local government area in the Eastern part of the state, arrived the CMML Senior Primary school at Ayingba where the rally took place as early as 8 am to have a glance at the PDP candidate, Musa Wada, and his running mate, Sam Aro.

The governorship candidate, who arrived Ayingba about 2:30 pm, did not get to the venue of the campaign ground until about 4:30 pm, due to the logjam of the surging crowd.

Wada, while addressing the crowd, attributed the large turnout to the people’s determination to replace the APC government in the state.

“Nobody gave you one naira to come here, you are here because of interest, determination and desire to yourselves, and the entire people of the state, from maladministration, poverty, lack of salary payment, development decay as characterised in the APC government in Kogi State,” Wada said.

“I want to assure you that your sacrifice to liberate Kogi State will not go unnoticed because my first priority as Governor, if Allah permits, will be total human and physical development.”

He urged the people not to be detered by the ongoing threat of election violence, but to come out and vote Saturday.

“I want to enter into convenant with you that I will not compromise in the provision in my ‘Rescue mission’ agenda,” the candidate told the crowd, “as I will review all the injustice done to you by the present APC government in Kogi State.”

Wada, assuring supporters that their vote in the November 16 election will count, called on the INEC, Police and other security authorities to be professional in the discharge of thier duties before, during and after the election.