A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, A. C. Okocha, also congratulated Governor Okowa.

He maintained that there was no time he harboured any doubt that Okowa would be the man for the job giving his rich antecedents, but quickly added that he was pleased that Atiku Abubakar, being a grassroots politician picked the same fellow on the same page with him as running mate.

“I can assure anyone that Okowa is a grassroots man who has seen everything in politics from being a councillor to a local government chairman, secretary to state government.

“Okowa can make positive things happen. He knows the people and the people love him because of his humility. He is kind and down to earth. He is one who has the needed capacity to calm frayed nerves, and people listen to him. I know the governor is a man of integrity who believes in fairness at all times. As a running mate, he is huge plus for our flag bearer, Atiku.”

