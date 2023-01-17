From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

It was a rousing welcome for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, when he stormed Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State to campaign to the people of the state ahead of the February 25 election.

Atiku who said he was excited with the large turnout of people promised better lives for the people of the state and Nigerians if elected.

Former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose and his loyalists were conspicuously absent at the venue of the mega campaign rally.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Ekiti parapo pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, venue of the campaign rally, Atiku

accused some ” enemies within the party” on the plan to sabotage the campaign rally.

The PDP candidate commended party supporters and people of the state for making it to the campaign venue.

He said,” Some enemies within the party planned to cripple piblic transportation in Ado-Ekiti, they said we are not going to see anybody in Ekiti, they didn’t stop at that, they caused artificial petrol scarcity.”

He added, “If you vote PDP into power, we will make you happy in Ekiti State,we will provide everything you want. ” All the roads that connect you to other states will be constructed. You have more educated people, we will develop your human capital development, utilize your human resources God has given you. Young people will have sources of income. I have said, I will set ten billion dollars aside as capital loan for youths to achieve life line”.

Earlier in the day commuters in the Ado-Ekiti metropolis were stranded over lack of commercial vehicles on the roads.

PDP bigwigs present at the rally include, Atiku’s running mate and Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Dino Melaye, Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, his Sokoto State counterpart Aminu Tambuwal , former governor of Osun state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola , former Vice president Nnamadi Sambo among others. They appealed to voters in the state and PDP supporters on the collection of their Permanent Voter’s Card urging them to use the PVCs to ” send the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) parking in the next month general election.”