From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to accord priority to the people of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, if he is elected as president in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku, who made the promise, yesterday, while speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally, at Abuja, said he would reciprocate the support of the people to the opposition party in previous elections.

The PDP candidate noted that apart from securing the FCT, his administration would ensure that the capital territory gets every thing that is due to it.

“If you give us your support again, we will do more than what we did between 1999 and 2015 for the residents of Abuja. All your entitlements under the current constitution, all the appointments that belong to Abuja will be given to Abuja. You know that we have done so before; and we are going to do so again.

“If what you have demanded requires constitutional review, we assure you that we shall support that constitutional review, so that your aspirations are protected and guaranteed in our new constitution.

“More so, we have pledged to restructure this country, in the process of restructuring, we shall give you all that you are demanding. I want to assure you that, and I want to promise you that.

“The people of Abuja, before anybody feels the impact of government, you will be the first; because you are in the federal capital. I promise that a PDP administration will fulfill all these obligations.”

Atiku further said: “Currently we have challenges. Can you imagine Abuja not secured? Can you imagine Abuja the federal capital not secured? We shall protect Abuja and secure it for your own safety.”