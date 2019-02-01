From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to complete the second Niger Bridge if elected in the February 16 presidential election.

Atiku also promised to restore the four seaports at Sapele, Koko, Burutu and Warri, all in Delta State.

The former vice president, who made the promises, yesterday, in Asaba, the Delta State capital, during his presidential campaign rally at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, also promised to create jobs for youths and empower women across the country.

He thanked the people of Delta State for remaining loyal to the PDP in the past 20 years and urged them to vote for all the party’s candidates in the general election.

Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has failed to deliver on the promises of reviving the economy, ensuring security of life and property, tackling corruption and providing employment.

Saraki urged the electorate in Delta State to come out en masse and vote out President Muhammadu Buhari, on February 16.

“You have to come out and vote because it is time to change the direction of this country. They told us the economy will be better and promised to provide security and employment, but, the current federal government has failed on all fronts. It is time to chase them out and vote in Atiku. This is not a personal matter, Atiku will provide jobs because he believes in the rule of law, which is very important in attracting investment,” Saraki said.

Meanwhile, PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, described Atiku as an energetic man with the capacity to lead the nation out of its current predicament.

“Atiku can engage. He will provide security, improve the economy and ensure our youths and women are gainfully employed,” he said.

Secondus warned officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents against colluding with the federal government to rig the fast approaching elections.

“I know there are good people in INEC, and we also know that the federal government is pressurising INEC to rig the election. If they rig the election, they will be inviting war, and we are ready for it.

“We also believe the security agents will obey the constitution and remain neutral during the elections. But, if they collude with the federal government to rig the election, they will be inviting war. I want to urge us to come out and vote, protect the votes and ensure they count, so that Buhari can be chased out,” he added.

Secondus alleged that president Buhari is not in charge of the affairs of the country and said a cabal is rather in charge. He said Atiku will be fully in charge and take responsibility for every action.

Welcoming the presidential campaign team, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa described Delta as a peace-loving state, which, according to him, has resulted in the building of bridges of friendship and partnerships.

Okowa assured that Delta state is prepared to vote PDP candidates from the House of Assembly to the presidency, and noted that the party will ensure unity, progress and prosperity for the country.