The Presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, promised to set aside 10 billion dollars to tackle youth unemployment when he becomes president.

Atiku, disclosed this at the Ilorin metropolitan park, while canvassing for votes, said APC in “2019 came and lie to you with change, have they perform better than PDP?

“They don’t have the capacity and experience to tackle Nigeria’s problems. I want to assure you that PDP will bring an end to insecurity, restore the economy and create employment by set aside 10 billion dollars to address unemployment.

“I urge you to vote for the PDP candidates from the presidential to state Assembly.

“We have come to return Kwara to a stream of Nigeria politics. I know the problem of Kwara for a very long time. we have seen that the roads built by the PDP government in the state have been abandoned to deteriorate, PDP will get it fixed again and create wealth and prosperity”

Also, the National Chairman of PDP Senator Iyorchia Ayu, reiterate the commitment of the party to take over power from APC come 2023 general election.

“PDP, is one big family, I can assure you that we are on our way to victory. We’ll put the country back to path of prosperity. Don’t allow them to deceive you again, vote for our candidates, you need PDP as president for the betterment of the country”

Speaking, the National leader of the party, senator Bukola Saraki, said “we remember four years ago. We told you if you want hunger vote APC, but 2019 is gone. Here we are with much more hunger. It’s time for us to kick out the non-performing APC government and bring in a man with experience, and capacity that has all it takes to turn the country better for good.

“Starting from Kwara, let’s kick out an incompetent party, that doesn’t know how to better the fortune of people. You all know that I don’t deceived you, Atiku is the right man for us in Kwara, this is the man that love Kwara, that is why north central rally in coming up first in Kwara. Vote PDP in all positions from presidential to state assembly”

The governorship candidate of the party in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Yaman was presented with the party flag by the National chairman.