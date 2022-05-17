Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has described former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku as a committed and detribalised Nigerian.

Speaking during the meeting with the Anambra State PDP stakeholders, yesterday, at Uche Ekwunife Event Centre, Awka, Obi said he was contesting to be the President of the country based on his antecedents, experience, understanding of the dynamics of Nigeria and his capacity to fix the problems of the country.

While answering questions from journalist on his relationship with Atiku, Obi said that Atiku remained his boss and that he would remain grateful for his belief in him.

Explaining his relationship with Atiku, he said he was like a trader apprentice who had completed his apprentice training and was settled. “When an ‘Oga’ settles ‘Nwa boyi’, he can set up shop near his master, sell the same wares and it is left for customers to decide whose wares to buy,” Obi said. However, he said that what was important was that both of them maintain good relationship.

Obi assured Anambra PDP stakeholders that he was all-roundly prepared to become the president of the country. He said that given the opportunity, there should be embargo on celebration in Nigeria for all hands to be on deck for the re-building of the country, which, he said needed to be moved from a sharing to a producing country.

“Everyday we talk about sharing formula, it is about time we changed it to production formula as is obtainable in other countries,” Obi said.