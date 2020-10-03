Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday, brought together, friends and foes from different political lineages.

The venue was the Abuja residence of the Ribadus which witnessed dignitaries from all walks of life as Aliyu Atiku Abubakar and Fatima Nuhu Ribadu, were joined together as husband and wife.

The home-coming of sort, is happening amidst political realignment by former friends and foes across the country, particularly within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Pantami, presided over the ceremony which kicked off at 11am.

Former Kano State Governor, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, accompanied Atiku to the venue few minutes before the commencement of the event amidst cheers from supporters.

Former Defence Minister and Ex-National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau (retd), asked for Fatima’s hand in marriage on behalf of the Atiku’s family, having earlier paid the sum of N250,000 as dowry.

Both Atiku and Ribadu were present during the ceremony which witnessed the presence of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Interim Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, former Secretaries to the Government of the Federation, Mahmud Yahyale Ahmed and Babagana Kingibe respectively.

Governors of Kaduna, Adamawa, Sokoto, Kano, Gombe, Kebbi, Ekiti and Yobe namely: Nasir El-Rufai; Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Atiku Bagudu, Kayode Fayemi and Mai Mala Buni, were at the ceremony.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello; a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba; immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; suspended Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, were also present at the event.

On hand to felicitate with the families were former Governors of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako and Jibrilla Bindow respectively; former Governor of Katina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema; former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel; former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, former Gombe State Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje, former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, and former Niger State Governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu.

The roll call also include Senator Andy Uba; Senator Ben Murra-Bruce; Senator Ben Obi, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former FCT Minister, Ibrahim Modibbo, and son of the late Head of State, late General Sani Abacha, Mohammed Abacha, amongst others.

Speaking with Daily Sun, Fayemi expressed gratitude to God for the union.

“We thank God for the union of the two children and we know that God will bless them abundantly,” Fayemi said.

Also speaking, Aliyu said it was the pride of parents to see their children married.

“Every parent’s pride is one of this day when you get your children married and you pray that the marriage is permanent till death,” Aliyu said.

Aliyu further enjoined the couple to imbibe the virtues of patience, piety, respect for each other and not involve anybody in their marriage.

On his part, Shema wished the couple best of luck and admonished them to be patient with each other and continue to pray to Allah.