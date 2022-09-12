BY PHILIP NWOSU, ONLINE EDITOR

Former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, and Senator Shehu Sani have condemned Sunday’s attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah , expressing shock over the attack.

Both politicians took to their Twitter handles to condemn the dastardly act, describing it as tragic, unfortunate and condemnable.

Twitting via his verified Twitter handle [email protected], Sani who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the eight National Assembly said, “The deadly attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the killing of his aides is unfortunate, tragic and condemnable.”

Similarly, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @atiku, Sunday night, Atiku wrote: “The attack on the convoy of Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah stands condemned. My condolences go to the families of those injured and killed in the attack. I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator. May the souls of the departed Rest in Peace.

“We’ve got work to do to ensure that safety and security returns to our dear country. –AA”

Sunnewsonline.com had earlier reported that Senator Ifeanyi Uba escaped the assassins bullet on Sunday when some gunmen unleashed terror on his convoy.

However, five police escorts in the convoy were not so lucky. They were reportedly killed. One of his aides identified simply as Obum was also reportedly killed.