From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council has berated All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, over claims about the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP presidential campaign, in a statement by the director, Strategic Communication, Dele Momodu, on Wednesday, noted that Shettima’s claims against Atiku were “heresy’.

The party, which said that APC vice presidential candidate is allegedly suffering from amnesia, said Atiku, apart from being one of the biggest employers of labour in the country, served meritoriously in the Nigeria Customs Service.

It stated that Nigerians are interested in knowing the businesses the APC candidates successfully, apart from allegedly living on government largesse.

The statement read in part: “We have watched in utter incredulity and amazement the boldfaced speech made yesterday by the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, at an event in Lagos. He alleged gleefully that the PDP Presidential candidate, H.E Atiku Abubakar (GCON) cannot unite Nigeria when ‘he has not united his own political party.

“It is our belief that Alhaji Shettima, in a moment of deliberate amnesia, must have tried to point fingers at the specks in another man’s eyes while studiously ignoring the giant logs in his own eyes.

“The APC is in total disarray with prominent members of his party openly apologising to Nigerians for the unmitigated disaster it has foisted on Nigeria since 2015. This is one of the reasons APC members have been migrating in droves to PDP.

“It took almost forever for APC to achieve the simple task of constituting its Presidential Campaign Council, due to the total lack of unity in their party. It is very obvious that APC has become completely rudderless and many self-respecting members are jumping ship and being recovered by PDP.

“How can these APC candidates ever unite Nigerians when they’ve shown open disdain for the democratic and voting rights of certain ethnic groups within their domains? Everything about APC and its candidates has been shrouded in secrecy and they are just unable to tell Nigerians the truth about anything. How can Nigerians be expected to place their faith in such mysterious characters?..

“How can APC be expected to guarantee the safety of lives and properties when right under the watch of Alhaji Shettima as Governor of Borno State, Boko Haram became an intractable menace and Nigeria is yet to fully recover till this day?”