From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors forum has chided those behind the purported 2023 campaign posters of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo which reportedly flooded Abuja last weekend .

National Coordinator of the group, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe in a statement issued in Awka on Monday described those behind such antics as desperate politicians that want to stop Soludo at all cost.

He however said such people are wasting their time describing the Soludo aspiration for the November 6, 2021 governorship seat as “a divine mission that cannot be stopped”

Obigwe said more of such politically motivated blackmail against Soludo from those that are seeing him as their nightmare were still being expected.

“The reality staring them and their sponsors in the face is that the coast is already clear for Soludo to emerge as APGA candidate on June 23rd and to also win the main election on November 6th. The flooding of Abuja with Atiku and Soludo Campaign Posters is the handiwork of mischief makers.

They want to use the childish blackmail strategy to pit him against APGA faithful and by extension the Presidency. One thing I like about Soludo is that he is not an indecisive person and again he knows what he wants” he said.

Setting the records straight, the APGA Media Warriors recalled the fact that Soludo severed his ties with PDP in 2013 and joined APGA and noted that

that from that time to date, he has remained a committed member of APGA and living up to the expectation of the party faithful.

“Soludo did not tell anybody that he is interested to run for the office of Vice President with Atiku and he has no intention of leaving APGA. He joined APGA in 2013 to stay and grow the party and not to be jumping up and down from one political party to the other.”

“The Soludo they are talking of is in Anambra doing serious consultation for the actualisation of his governorship ambition and they are busy wasting their time in a bid to stop him with childish blackmail. The antics of those behind such should be discountenanced because they already know that Soludo is unstoppable but decided to be wasting their time” he concluded.