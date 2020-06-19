Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki for joining the People’ Democratic Party (PDP) saying, “congratulations to Governor Obaseki on joining our party, @OfficialPDPNig—the truly people’s party. I am confident that the people of Edo State will be the better for it.”

He said Obaseki is coming aboard a re-positioned PDP a party that promotes good governance for the benefit of Nigerians.

Atiku who spoke using his verified twitter handle @atiku had earlier asked the Edo state governor, to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his re-election bid.